Shafaq News- Diyala

Judicial authorities in Iraq's Diyala province on Tuesday released former Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) commander Kamran Wais Murad, known as Abu Muntazar al-Dalawi, and another man on bail after about 48 hours in detention.

A source told Shafaq News that Al-Dalawi and the second man, identified as Rebin Sattar, were detained in Khanaqin under Article 200 of Iraq's Penal Code, which covers incitement to sectarian, ethnic or racial discord.

According to the source, the two had posted videos calling on residents not to deal with the area's Arab community, opposing their presence in Khanaqin and calling for them to be barred from government positions.

Al-Dalawi previously held leadership positions in the PMF and headed the Badr Organization's branch in Khanaqin. He later left Badr and joined Asaib Ahl al-Haq before breaking with the group and eventually joining the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of the Kurdistan Region's two main political parties.