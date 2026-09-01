Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraqi authorities reversed the appointment of a prison director in Dhi Qar province within 48 hours, an informed source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Ammar Abdul Hussein Hassan’s appointment as director of Nasiriyah Prison for Minor Sentences was canceled under an order signed by the acting head of the Iraqi Correctional Service following a confidential directive from the Prime Minister’s Office. An earlier administrative order seen by Shafaq News had reassigned Mohammed Karim Abdul Hassan from director to administrative deputy and appointed Ammar in his place.

The reversal followed a review of Ammar’s Facebook posts criticizing Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, including one accusing him of carrying out “American orders” after the August arrest of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Baghdad Belt Operations intelligence director Abbas Al-Yaqoubi.

Other posts defended armed factions against being described as “militias,” declared that the PMF “will not be dissolved,” and referred to ideological ties with Iran.

Mohammed Karim Abdul Hassan will now remain in charge of the prison, the source said.

Read more: Tension meets dialogue as Iraq approaches September 30