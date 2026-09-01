Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has completed questioning 5,704 suspects transferred from northeastern Syria over alleged ISIS involvement and will refer their cases to trial courts in batches, the Supreme Judicial Council said on Tuesday.

The review found that the detainees represent 67 nationalities, including nationals of 19 European Union countries. Syrians account for 3,497 detainees and Iraqis for 474.

Authorities are preparing to release 457 Syrians after finding insufficient evidence to continue proceedings against them, with arrangements underway through Syria’s embassy in Baghdad for their return. Seven Iraqis have already been released, while one Finnish and one American detainee were released and handed over to their respective authorities.

Investigators identified six suspects allegedly linked to the captivity, transfer, sale, supervision, or exploitation of Yazidi women under ISIS’s enslavement system. Other defendants are accused of holding senior leadership, security, religious, military, media, financial, logistical, administrative, medical, and technical roles.

CENTCOM transferred the detainees to Iraqi custody during a 23-day operation completed on February 12, saying the move was intended to keep them “securely held” and reduce the risk of an ISIS resurgence in Syria. The First Al-Karkh Investigation Court, which handles terrorism cases, oversaw the investigation. Each defendant was assigned a lawyer, foreign diplomatic missions were permitted access to their nationals, and the International Committee of the Red Cross conducted visits, while juvenile suspects are being handled separately.

A closed-circuit courtroom has also been prepared for high-security defendants to appear remotely.

Read more: Countries stall repatriation of ISIS detainees held in Iraq