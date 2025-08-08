UN Security Council to meet on Gaza Occupation

Shafaq News – New York

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency session on Friday to discuss Israel's decision to occupy the Gaza Strip, following requests from several member states.

The Israeli plan has drawn widespread Arab and international condemnation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the plan as a “dangerous escalation.”

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, stated that the emergency session would be held to “halt Israel’s decision to take control of Gaza,” emphasizing that this contradicts international law, and the international community must act swiftly.”

Earlier, Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish military control over Gaza City, a move that has sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders and heightened concerns over the fate of hostages.