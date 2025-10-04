Trump: When Hamas confirms deal, war ends

Shafaq News – Washington

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Israel has agreed to an initial withdrawal line from the Gaza Strip, saying a ceasefire will take effect once Hamas accepts the arrangement.

“When Hamas confirms, the hostages and prisoner exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, calling it a step toward ending a “3,000-year catastrophe.”

Earlier, Trump insisted that the sides are “close” to finalizing a Gaza peace deal and expects it to be completed within days. “I told Bibi [Netanyahu], this is your chance for victory,” he said, adding that the Israeli prime minister “had to agree — there was no other option.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s military shifted operations in Gaza to a "defensive posture," claiming to limit airstrikes to protecting ground forces. Netanyahu’s office confirmed a pause in the offensive “in preparation for the immediate implementation of the first phase of Trump’s plan,” which includes the release of all hostages.

