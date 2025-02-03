Thousands rally across Southern California in immigration reform protests

Shafaq News/ Southern California witnessed a wave of large-scale demonstrations over the weekend as thousands protested against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The rallies, held across multiple cities, called for immigration reform and an end to intensified deportation efforts, leading to significant traffic disruptions and increased tensions with law enforcement.

In Downtown Los Angeles, a major protest began Monday morning at Olvera Street, with demonstrators marching toward City Hall. The crowd, numbering in the thousands, later moved onto the 101 Freeway near the Alameda Street exit, temporarily blocking traffic in both directions. Protesters carried American and Mexican flags alongside signs bearing messages such as “Immigrants built this country” and “Americans are immigrants.”

The Los Angeles Police Department initially described the gathering as “peaceful” but later reported “major gridlock” in the downtown area, particularly along Spring, Main, and Los Angeles streets.

By 1:50 p.m., authorities issued a public alert advising residents to avoid the 101 Freeway, citing safety risks. Protesters briefly returned to surface streets before some attempted to re-enter the freeway. Despite the disruption, no arrests were reported.

Similar protests took place erupted across the region. In Riverside, hundreds assembled near the Galleria at Tyler, where passing vehicles honked in support. Protesters chanted, “El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido” (The people united will never be defeated) while holding signs and waving Mexican flags.

In the San Fernando Valley and Garden Grove, reports indicated that roughly 250 protesters gathered in Pacoima, while approximately 200 more assembled in Garden Grove, some participating from vehicles and waving Mexican flags.

As the day unfolded, law enforcement focused on preventing further freeway blockages in Los Angeles, where traffic congestion worsened due to street closures around Crypto.com Arena, the site of the Grammy Awards.

Protests Erupt in Times Square Against Immigration PoliciesDemonstrations are taking place in Times Square in response to President Trump's mass deportation policies. Protestors are voicing concerns over the impact of the administration's actions on immigrant communities. The… pic.twitter.com/rdmElSdkIY — The Kind Joe (@TheKindJoe) February 2, 2025

The protests come amid President Donald Trump’s intensified efforts to overhaul US immigration policies. His administration has expanded detention facilities, increased deportations—including the use of military aircraft—and imposed tariffs on Mexico and China to enforce immigration measures.

The recently signed Laken Riley Act grants federal authorities greater power to detain undocumented immigrants accused of crimes and enables states to sue the federal government over immigration policies.

Additionally, Trump’s crackdown has included high-profile ICE raids, some of which have drawn criticism for being publicized as "entertainment propaganda." On the international front, his administration brokered a deal with Venezuela to repatriate illegal migrants, including gang members, despite its refusal to officially recognize Nicolás Maduro’s government.

Domestically, legal challenges have arisen over the suspension of federally funded programs assisting immigrants in deportation proceedings, with activists warning that these cuts undermine due process.