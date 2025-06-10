LA raids ignite immigration fury across states

Shafaq News/ Protests continued in Houston and San Antonio on Tuesday, with demonstrators expressing concern over what they described as an “inhumane escalation” of immigration raids in Los Angeles.

The demonstrations in Los Angeles followed recent federal operations by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), part of the President Donald Trump administration’s intensified deportation efforts. Tensions escalated further following the deployment of National Guard and Marine troops to the city— a move authorized by President Donald Trump and opposed by California’s Governor and the Mayor of Los Angeles. Protesters have cited concerns over human rights, due process, and the city’s “sanctuary” status.

In Texas, demonstrators gathered to share food and display signs calling for an end to deportations and the protection of human dignity, according to widely circulated images on social media.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in contrast, voiced support for the administration’s immigration enforcement policy. “What’s happening is an organized attack on federal law enforcement officials… It’s time to empower authorities to enforce US laws without hesitation,” he said.

The protests in Texas were prompted by events in California, where members of the predominantly Latin American community in Los Angeles reacted strongly to the ICE raids. The operations resulted in dozens of arrests targeting individuals accused of either entering the United States unlawfully or being linked to criminal organizations.

On Monday, tensions in Los Angeles intensified as clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces. California Governor Gavin Newsom responded by announcing plans to challenge the federal action in court, criticizing the decision to deploy military personnel to the city.

The United Nations has urged US authorities to refrain from further “militarization” of the situation, warning that such steps could worsen what it described as an already serious humanitarian context.

Meanwhile, the US military confirmed it had deployed 700 Marines to Los Angeles to assist in “securing” the city— a development that has raised concerns over the possibility of a confrontation between federal forces and local communities opposed to the current deportation measures.