US braces for more immigration protests amid military deployments

Shafaq News/ American cities are preparing for a fresh wave of protests over immigration policies, as tensions remain high after days of unrest sparked by federal deportation raids.

The New York Times reported that Los Angeles Mayor imposed a nighttime curfew in the city center, while California Governor blamed President Donald Trump for the escalating crisis.

The curfew has helped restore a fragile calm in LA, which had seen five days of demonstrations that occasionally turned violent. Meanwhile, the US military announced that 700 Marines would join the National Guard in Los Angeles to bolster security.

A spokesperson for the US Northern Command said the Marines will support federal property and personnel, including immigration enforcement officers.

Despite President Trump’s claim on Tuesday that his administration had quelled the violence in Los Angeles, California’s Governor criticized the deployment of thousands of troops as a “blatant abuse of power,” warning that democracy itself is at risk.

“California may be the flashpoint, but this won’t stop here,” he said in a national address. “Other states will follow. Democracy is what’s next.”

Protests have already spread beyond Los Angeles. In Chicago, demonstrators clashed with police and damaged vehicles. In New York City, dozens were arrested near federal buildings in Lower Manhattan. In Atlanta, police used chemical agents and physical force to clear protesters from a highway.

The Times noted that more protests are expected in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Minneapolis, San Antonio, and Seattle. Organizers said these demonstrations are a prelude to nationwide protests planned for Saturday, including an unusual military parade in Washington, DC.

President Trump has warned that any protesters at the parade “will be met with tremendous force,” without providing details.

An unnamed US official told the Times that discussions are ongoing within the Trump administration and the Pentagon about deploying National Guard or active-duty troops to cities outside of Los Angeles.

Yesterday, Texas Governor announced plans to deploy the National Guard statewide, becoming the first US governor to do so since the unrest began.