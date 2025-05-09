Tensions spike: Drone activity reported on India-Pakistan frontier

Shafaq News/ India’s military intercepted multiple drone and munition attacks along its western border with Pakistan, the army reported on Friday.

In a post on X, the military confirmed it had responded effectively to the aerial threats late Thursday, preventing any significant damage.

OPERATION SINDOORPakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and… pic.twitter.com/WTdg1ahIZp — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 9, 2025

Separately, India’s Border Security Force blocked an attempted infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir. The effort was attributed to individuals linked to the Pakistani military, according to the force.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors have escalated recently, following a two-day exchange of cross-border fire. In an interview with CNN, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, confirmed recent contact between the national security councils of both countries, aimed at containing the situation.

Sheikh noted that the responsibility for de-escalation currently rests with India. While Pakistan has exercised restraint, he warned that further provocations could prompt a response.

“There is growing pressure from within Pakistan for the government to take a stronger position,” he added.

The spike in tensions follows a bombing on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people. Indian authorities have blamed the attack on cross-border militants allegedly backed by Pakistan, a charge Islamabad has denied.