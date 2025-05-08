Kashmir shelling kills civilians as Pakistan downs Indian drone

Shafaq News/ Thirteen civilians were killed and 59 others injured in overnight shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region, Indian authorities announced on Thursday.

According to the Indian government, the exchange of heavy artillery and small arms fire occurred late Wednesday into early Thursday across multiple sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, and Akhnoor. The region remains a longstanding point of contention between India and Pakistan, with both countries claiming it in full.

The Indian Army described the shelling as “unprovoked” and said it resulted in significant civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

On the Pakistani side, security officials reported intercepting an Indian surveillance drone near a naval facility in Lahore. Police officer Muhammad Rizwan said the drone was downed close to the Walton residential area, which also contains military installations.

The latest escalation follows a bombing on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead. Indian authorities have attributed the attack to cross-border militants allegedly backed by Pakistan—a charge that Islamabad has denied.