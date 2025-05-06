Indian Army announces strikes on nine 'terrorist position' in Kashmir
Shafq News/ Multiple loud explosions were heard in several places in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday as India said it had attacked "terrorist infrastructure" in nine sites and Pakistan vowed to respond to the attacks.
The Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor," hitting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-adminstered Jammu and Kashmir, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted, the statement added.
Pakistani Army Spokesman announced that "We Will Respond to Indian Attack". Meanwhile, three pople died according to initial pakistani assessment.