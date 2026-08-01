Tehran vows regional strikes over US infrastructure threats

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Any strikes targeting Iran’s civilian infrastructure would trigger retaliatory attacks on critical facilities in Israel and several Gulf States, former Iranian negotiator and political adviser Mohammad Marandi said on Saturday.

“After months of barbaric threats, tonight will be the last night of normality in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and possibly Oman,” Marandi wrote on X, urging residents in those countries to prepare for immediate evacuation.

Based on statements from the Trump regime, it seems quite possible that after months of barbaric threats, tonight will be the last night of normality in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and possibly Oman. If strikes are carried out against Iran's civilian… — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) August 1, 2026

US President Donald Trump stated on July 31 that the United States would strike Iran “very hard” unless Tehran returned to negotiations. Axios later indicated that Trump was considering an immediate strike on Iranian “energy facilities.” Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Washington was “closer than ever” to resuming military operations against Tehran, potentially without Israeli involvement.

Earlier today, the US State Department advised Americans across the Middle East to consider leaving or prepare to depart if tensions worsen, citing the possibility of flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures, and broader travel disruptions.

Washington also cautioned that Iran and groups aligned with Tehran could target US interests and American citizens worldwide, including diplomatic facilities, businesses, and other institutions linked to the United States.