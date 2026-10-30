Shafaq News- Washington

US forces have cleared Iranian mines from key shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper said on Friday.

In a video statement, Cooper said he had visited US forces in the Middle East this week and watched oil tankers pass through the strait.

He also noted Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which had monitored the strait for decades, was no longer present in the waterway, while US forces continued monitoring shipping movements to ensure freedom of navigation.

Washington had helped its Gulf partners transport more than 1.5 billion barrels of oil since the summer, according to Cooper.

Update from CENTCOM Commander: https://t.co/oipZRRCJuE — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2026

Separately, US President Donald Trump told Kansas City radio station KCMO on Friday, ahead of the November 3 midterm congressional elections, that the war with Iran would end soon and gasoline prices would fall afterward. He said Washington wanted guarantees that Tehran would never acquire a nuclear weapon, while denying that he had started the war and accusing Iran of years of aggression and killing Americans.

Earlier today, the IRGC Navy reported that two oil tankers had been involved in an incident and had come to a halt in waters south of the Strait of Hormuz.