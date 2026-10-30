Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Residents staged a protest in central Kirkuk on Friday, demanding improved public services, solutions to mounting living-cost pressures, and more job opportunities.

Demonstrators gathered at the Old Province Square, presenting a list of 12 demands addressing administrative, economic, and service-related issues.

Mohammed Nizam, one of the protest organizers, told Shafaq News that residents had grown frustrated with political parties of various affiliations controlling Kirkuk's resources while citizens continued to be deprived of basic services. He pointed to a series of worsening crises, including shortages of gasoline and kerosene, electricity problems, and rising prices for private generator subscriptions.

The protesters' 12 demands include the creation of 7,000 government jobs and the dissolution of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, he said, adding that the demonstration brought together residents from Kirkuk's different communities to voice their demands.

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