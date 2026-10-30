Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Friday that two oil tankers had been involved in an incident and stopped in waters south of the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident occurred after the two vessels ignored warnings and attempted to use an unauthorized route through the strategic waterway, the Navy added.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper said US forces have cleared Iranian mines from key shipping routes in the Strait. In a video statement, Cooper added that he had visited US forces in the Middle East this week and watched oil tankers pass through the strait.