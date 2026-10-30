Shafaq News- Baghdad

Feyli Kurdish diplomat Haider Ali Sultan has taken up the post of Iraq's ambassador to Bulgaria, following a career spanning more than 15 years in diplomatic and administrative roles.

On October 27, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi presented Sultan with his ambassadorial credentials as part of a new round of diplomatic appointments aimed at strengthening Iraq's international presence and foreign relations.

Sultan served as Iraq's consul general in Frankfurt from 2025 to 2026, following four years as a diplomatic adviser and head of the Foreign Ministry's Political Planning Department in Baghdad. He previously served as consul at the Iraqi Embassy in London (2020–2021) and deputy consul general in Manchester (2018–2020). His assignments in Britain and Germany involved consular affairs and services for Iraqi communities.

Earlier, he headed the Protocol Department at the Interior Minister's Office (2014–2016), worked with the ministry's Studies Center and Higher Committee for the National ID Card, and served at the Office of the Inspector General in Baghdad in 2010.

Sultan holds a bachelor's degree in social and political sciences from Birkbeck, University of London, and a Microsoft qualification in computer network engineering, alongside specialized training in diplomacy, leadership and strategic planning in Paris, Baghdad and Beirut.