Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s new ambassador to the United States, Krikor Der-Hagopian, has presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump at the White House, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Der-Hagopian said he was honored to take up the post, adding that his priorities include following up on the outcomes of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s visit to the United States and helping open a new chapter in Iraq-US relations.

His mission will also focus on deepening strategic ties and expanding political, economic, investment and security cooperation, with the ministry saying the efforts are intended to advance mutual interests and strengthen Iraq’s regional role.

Al-Zaidi visited Washington in July, where Iraq and the United States reached a series of agreements and memorandums covering economic, investment, energy and security cooperation.

Read more: Al-Zaidi's Washington visit links US oil investment to disarmament deadline

Der-Hagopian succeeds Nazar Al-Khirullah, who had served as Iraq’s ambassador in Washington since June 2023.