Shafaq News- Erbil

Autism centers in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) have reintegrated 103 children into schools and community life after rehabilitation programs, the head of KRI’s autism centers said on Thursday.

Rosht Rashid told a press conference that the centers had received 351 children, with 103 later returning home and rejoining the education system.

Rashid described the results as “strong” compared with neighboring countries, although he did not provide comparative figures or details on how outcomes were assessed.

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“Autism is now a widely recognized condition worldwide,” he said, adding that its prevalence in the Kurdistan Region had prompted the government, health organizations and charities to expand support and rehabilitation programs.

Access remains limited for older children, however. Rashid said existing centers accept children under six, leaving some older children without specialized facilities.

He called for new centers or dedicated departments for children over six to ensure continued rehabilitation and support their integration into education and the wider community.