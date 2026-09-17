Shafaq News- Chuncheon

Iraqi taekwondo athlete Inas Atta has arrived in South Korea to compete at the Chuncheon 2026 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships, which run through September 20.

Ahmed Al-Gharawi, media director of the Iraqi Taekwondo Federation, told Shafaq News that the championship brings together 1,417 athletes from 83 countries in one of the sport’s major international events.

He said the federation hopes Atta will deliver a strong performance and represent Iraq well against leading poomsae competitors from around the world.

Al-Gharawi said Atta was selected based on her strong domestic results and first-place finishes.

Poomsae is taekwondo’s forms discipline, in which athletes perform set sequences of stances, strikes and blocks and are judged on elements including accuracy, balance and technique.