Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Iraqi President Nizar Amedi on Thursday called for economic diversification, greater investment and stronger action against corruption, saying Iraq must improve its investment climate to attract capital and support sustainable growth.

Speaking at the 2026 Slemani Summit, Amedi said coordination among government institutions, civil society, partners and independent organizations was essential to developing and implementing financial, banking and economic policies.

He said regional instability made cooperation particularly important to limit its impact on Iraq’s economy and citizens.

Amedi backed a larger role for the private sector in strategic projects, infrastructure, services and job creation, while stressing the need for transparency, competition and protection of public funds and the rights of both the state and investors.

He said successful partnerships should combine the state’s role with the private sector’s capacity for investment and innovation, helping diversify economic activity and attract capital, expertise and technology.

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Political and security stability, he added, cannot be sustained without long-term economic and social stability.

Amedi also called for a long-term national strategy based on stronger state institutions, the rule of law, better management of resources, economic diversification, investment and digital transformation.

He said Iraq should gradually move toward a more productive and diversified economy through financial and economic reform, infrastructure development, private-sector growth and investment in young people and technology.

The president also called for continued action against corruption across the financial, economic and public-service sectors, while supporting the judiciary, integrity bodies, security agencies and other state institutions involved in anti-corruption efforts.

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