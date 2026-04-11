Iraq's New President pledges "Iraq First" governance

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Nizar Amedi, the newly elected President of Iraq, pledged to govern on the principle of "Iraq First" and condemned attacks targeting Iraqi territory amid the ongoing regional conflict involving Israel, Iran, and the United States.

Following the chamber’s announcement of the results, Amedi acknowledged the scale of the challenges facing the country, stating that Iraq faces complex problems across multiple sectors and is committed to working alongside the executive, legislative, and judicial authorities to address them.

The president said he would act as a defender of the Iraqi people's interests and expressed support for efforts to end the war. The Council of Ministers is scheduled to begin the constitutional government-formation process following Saturday's election, under which the president is required to task the leader of the largest parliamentary bloc with forming a cabinet within fifteen days.

Read more: Iraq picks Nizar Amedi sixth president