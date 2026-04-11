Congratulations pour in for Iraq’s new President Nizar Amedi

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Political leaders in Iraq on Saturday congratulated Nizar Amedi after his election as Iraq’s new President.

Leaders within the Shiite Coordination Framework, parliament’s largest bloc, including Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq Secretary-General Qais Al-Khazali, and Al-Hikma Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim, were the first to issue statements.

Al-Sudani said Amedi’s election “enhances the democratic path” and completes the constitutional process, stressing the need to form a strong government to address economic and security challenges.