Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday pointed to progress between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) toward forming the Region’s new government.

Speaking at a news conference after attending the 2026 Slemani Summit, Barzani said, “We are pleased that there are tangible understandings between the two parties, and we hope to reach decisive results soon on the outstanding issues.”

Barzani described recent contacts between the KDP and PUK as positive, citing a meeting involving KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani and security officials, as well as talks between the two parties’ political bureaus.

“The meeting was good and constructive,” he said. “We are on the right track toward forming the new government of the Kurdistan Region.”

The Kurdistan Region’s 10th cabinet remains unformed amid disagreements between the KDP and PUK, the two main Kurdish parties, following the October 2024 parliamentary elections, in which the KDP won 39 seats and the PUK 23 in the 100-member legislature.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances