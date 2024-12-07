SDF declares general amnesty in Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has declared a "general amnesty" across the Deir ez-Zor region.

SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi announced on X, "As our forces advance into Deir Ezzor to secure the region in light of the evolving situation, we are declaring a general amnesty without exception in these areas."

He added, "We rely on the role of the local population and tribes to prevent chaos and protect the region."

The SDF's presence in Deir ez-Zor is contentious, particularly with Turkiye, which sees the SDF as linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a designated terrorist group.