Five SDF members are killed in Ain Issa

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-29T15:21:10+0000

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed, on Tuesday, that five of its fighters were killed in the clashes in the town of Ain Issa; Raqqa Province. An SDF informed military source told Shafaq News Agency, on Tuesday, that 11 were killed and 7 were arrested of the pro-Turkish , while 3 SDF fighters had died in multiple clashes during the past 72 hours. "The Turkish army, affiliated with the Syrian opposition factions, has recently intensified their attacks on Ain Issa aiming to control the M4 highway," said SDF in a statement. The statement added, "On December 27, the factions launched a massive attack on the villages of Mushayrafa and Jabal in the countryside of Ain Issa town." SDF fighters responded "to the attacks l on December 27 and 28 what killed five SDF fighters were killed.” The Ain Issa town in northern Syria has been witnessing violent clashes between the Turkish army and its affiliated factions and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

