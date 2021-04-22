A Russian-sponsored truce between SDF and the Syrian National Defense Forces in Qamishli

Shafaq News / the meeting that was held on Wednesday night under Russian auspices between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian forces at Qamishli airport resulted in an agreement to impose a 24-hour truce between the two parties, and the continuation of meetings to find a solution to ending the clashes.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that during the meeting, "The Asayish called the Syrian government forces to hand over the members of the National Defense who fired at the Asayish forces checkpoint in Al-Wahda roundabout on Tuesday evening, which killed one a leader.”

Asayish demanded also from the Syrian forces to withdraw from Qamishli, but the Syrian government refused SDF conditions, therefore the meeting ended without reaching a total agreement. The source said.

The conflict escalated in the past two days between the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of the Autonomous Administration and the National Defense Forces of the Syrian government in the vicinity of Tay neighborhood south of the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the Asayish reinforced on Wednesday night its presence by deploying military armored vehicles and establishing security points and barriers at the entrances to the areas controlled by Syrian government forces in the city.

Our correspondent said the two sided clashed and the Asayish stormed parts of Tay neighborhood, where the National Defense Forces are located which led to panic among residents, and displacement of dozens of families.

Asayish said one leader was killed, and the Syrian National Defense Forces announced that three of its members died. Sources indicated that more than 15 fighters from both sides were wounded.

It’s noteworthy that SDF control most of the city of Qamishli, while the Syrian forces control the international airport and security squares in the city center, in addition to the Tay neighborhood and about 40 villages in the southern countryside of the city.