The tension between Syrian forces and the Asayish in Qamishli continue for the second day in a row

Shafaq News / For the second day in a row, the security tension continues in the city of Qamishli between the security forces of the Syrian government and the internal defense forces (Asayish) of the Autonomous Administration led by the Kurds in northern and eastern Syria.

The Autonomous Administration controls Qamishli region in northeastern Syria, while the Syrian government controls the international airport, a security square inside the city, and some villages in the southern countryside of the city.

An informed source told Shafaq News agency, "the efforts of the commander of the Russian forces in the east of Euphrates to end the tension and release the detainees from both sides have failed so far."

"A level of security alert is still maintained at the security checkpoints of the Syrian government and the Asayish forces at the contact sites inside the city of Qamishli," the source continued, "since yesterday, the Syrian security forces have been holding a member of the Asayish forces and the driver of the coordinator of relations with the Russian forces, Kamal Angezak, while the Asayish responded by arresting two members of the Syrian security forces."

The correspondent of Shafaq News Agency in the city of Qamishli said that the Asayish closed this morning the main road leading to the security square under the Syrian government forces' control.

Last week, tension escalated between the Asayish and the Syrian government's security forces in the city of Qamishli. However, the Russian officials intervened to ease the tension and release detainees from both sides.