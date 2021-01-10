The Russian police patrol heads back to Qamishli after a 24-hour mission in Derik

Shafaq News/ The Russian police forces returned on Sunday to their bases in Qamishli, after a 24-hour patrol in the countryside of Derik (Al-Malikiyah) region in Al-Hasakah governorate, northeastern Syria.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News agency that seven armored vehicles, accompanied by two Russian helicopters, returned to their bases in the city of Qamishli after stationing in the village of Ein Dewar in the northern countryside of Derik.

According to the residents, the patrol had been stationed near the ancient Roman bridge in Ein Dewar's village, on the banks of Tigris River between Syria and Turkey, since Saturday.

Russian police conduct routine patrols in northeastern Syria to supervise the Russian-Turkish agreement's implementation on October 22, 2019.

The agreement stipulates the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) 30 km away from the Syrian-Turkish border and conducting joint patrols. In return, Turkey stops military operations against the latter.