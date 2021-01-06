The Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Government to end the tension and release the detainees

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration and the Syrian government agreed today, Wednesday, to exchange detainees and end the state of tension in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria.

The city of Qamishli has been witnessing security tension for four days due to mutual arrests between the Syrian government forces and the Autonomous Administration forces led by the Kurds.

An informed source told Shafaq News agency, "a meeting was held today between the Syrian government and the Autonomous Administration, in the presence of the Russian forces' representative. The meeting agreed to exchange detainees from both sides and end the state of tension."

The source added, "the implementation of the agreement is supposed to start within hours."

The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration controls the Qamishli region in northeastern Syria, while the Syrian government controls the international airport, a security square inside the city, and some villages in the southern countryside of the city.