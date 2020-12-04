Belgian delegation visits the Syria Kurdish-led administration

Shafaq News / a Belgian parliamentary delegation visited on Friday, the Kurdish-led administration in the city of Qamishli, Hasakah Governorate, northeastern Syria.

The Belgian delegation included the deputy Georges Dalman, director of V-Europe Philippe Vansteenkiste, Chairman of Child Focus - Missing Sexually Exploited Children Heidy de Paolo and other officials. The foreign relations commission in the autonomous administration said in a statement.

Western officials regularly visit areas controlled by the Autonomous Administration in Syria where US-Led coalition military bases are located.

In the other hand, the Kurdish-led administration visit Arab and European countries to discussing the political or military situation in the region.

The dominant Kurdish groups in northern Syria have carved out self-governing regions since early in the civil war, but they say they are not seeking independence from Damascus.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has tolerated Kurdish control over parts of the country but says he opposes the decentralized federal system they espouse and has described their ruling councils as “temporary structures”.