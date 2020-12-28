Visit from Covid-infected Santa to care home in Belgium kills 18 residents

Shafaq News/ Some 18 care home residents have died from coronavirus after an infected Santa Claus came to visit in Belgium. According to Daily Mail.

Santa and his helpers in black face infected 121 residents and 36 staff at the Hemelrijck care home in Mol, Antwerp, earlier this month.

Pictures of the man dressed as St Nicholas emerged to two weeks ago and the 'super spreader' has been blamed for the home's rising death toll since.

Five more elderly residents died over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and at least one was treated with oxygen.

The Father Christmas fell ill and tested positive for Covid-19 three days after visiting, prompting health officials to start testing at the home.

Pictures of the event showed that not all residents wore masks and that Santa and his little helpers stood within two meters of the elderly.