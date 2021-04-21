five NDF killed and eight injured in clashes with the Asayish in Qamishli

Shafaq News/ The Asayish waged battles against pro-regime paramilitaries' enclaves in Qamishli.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that five fighters from the regime-loyal National Defense Forces (NDF) were killed and eight others were injured in an attack of the Asayish on al-Tay neighborhood, a stronghold of the NDF.

The source added that the Asayish seized yesterday a checkpoint of the NDF at the entrance of al-Tay neighborhood late last night.

In this regard, a source familiar with the matters said that Russia entered the frame to de-escalate the situation.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Asayish deployed heavy reinforcements, special forces, and armored vehicles to enter al-Tay neighborhood.

Our correspondent added that clashes continue with light and medium arms, with explosions being heard in the city's southern parts.

A statement of the Asayish on Wednesday morning said, "NDF groups aim to disrupt security and stability in the city of Qamishli."

The Syrian Government and Autonomous Administration forces share control over the city, with the Syrian Government forces controlling only a small security square inside the city and the city's airport.