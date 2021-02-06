Report

Kurdish Led Administration releases members of the Syrian forces in Qamishli

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-06T20:51:48+0000
Shafaq News / the Kurdish Led Administration in northeastern Syria released 20 members of the Syrian forces in the city of Qamishli.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency, "Based on the recent agreement between the Autonomous Administration and the Syrian government, under the auspices of the Russian forces to end   tension, 20 members of the Syrian forces have been released."

It’s noteworthy that The Kurdish-led Administration controls the province of Hasakah, in northeastern Syria, while the Syrian government controls the international airport and multiple neighborhoods inside the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli, as well as about 40 villages in the southern and eastern countryside of the city of Qamishli.

