SDF arrests two ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor and Qamishli

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced, on Wednesday, that it had arrested two ISIS militants in the countryside of Deir Ez-Zor and Qamishli in northeastern Syria.

SDF said in a tweet “SDF special units detain a member of Daesh around Tal-Hamis in Qamishli countryside, the International Coalition supplied air backup to prevent the terrorist activities in northeastern Syria areas."

SDF also seized weapons and equipment.

According to SDF, the terrorist was working in securing and transferring weapons to ISIS.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces media center announced in a statement that it had arrested another ISIS operative in the southern countryside of Qamishli, and seized weapons and equipment.

Both operations were backed by the Global Coalition.

Yesterday, Tuesday, SDF arrested six members of ISIS cells in Markada, south of Hasakah, and Al-Hawayij, east of Deir Ez-Zor.