SDF arrest the killers of Zinar Afrin

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-30T12:26:32+0000

Shafaq News/ A unit of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested on Wednesday the culprits involved in the assassination of a leader in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria in Deir ez-Zor. A statement of the SDF said that the Counter-Terrorism forces apprehended the two perpetrators in May 31, following an accurate surveillance to their movements in the region. "During the inquiries, the arrestees confessed to this crime, among others crimes that include kidnapping and tampering with security and stability," the statement said. In April 16, unidentified assailants sprayed the vehicle of the member of the Future Syria party and the consultant of the Civil administration in Deir ez-Zor, Zinar Afrin, with fire on the road between Deir ez-Zor and al-Hasakeh, killing him immediately.

