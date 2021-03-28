​​​​​​​Mazloum Abdi calls for resumption of the Kurdish talks

Shafaq News / The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, called on the Kurdish National Council and the Kurdish National Unity parties to return to the negotiations table.

Abdi’s comments came in an interview with ANHA, about the Kurdish talks.

Abdi reiterated their adherence to their position in support of the Kurdish talks, "The dialogue and negotiation between the ENKS in Syria and the PYNKS to unify the discourse and the position we are still committed to as a sponsor and guarantor side of the American friends."

In the same context, he added, "we consider unity a strategic, important issue for the future of our people."

However, regarding the military side of the Kurdish talks, Abdi warned of, "the statements and accusations in the media between both parties created a negative atmosphere", adding, "the peshmerga issue had already been settled, and any solution will be within the framework of the Duhok Agreement."

The Commander-in-Chief called on the two parties to return to the talks, "in response to the desire and demand of our Kurdish people and the Syrian people in general with all its components and hopes for a bright future based on solid foundations of understanding, love and the primacy of the public interest over the partisan and factional interest. We call on our brothers to show a spirit of responsibility and return to the negotiating table to continue discussing the remaining contention points face-to-face and not through the media.

Abdi reiterated that the Kurdish talks are part of a comprehensive process concerning Syria, "We have previously confirmed that the Kurdish-Kurdish dialogue in Syria is part of a more comprehensive process, which is the Syrian-Syrian dialogue as a whole, and it cannot be separated between them, and we will put our efforts to contribute for the success of this difficult process, on which depends the future of Syria and its people after ten years of the uprising and the popular movement."