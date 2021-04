Shafaq News / the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested on Tuesday ten people on charges of corruption and exploiting public office.

SDF media center announced in a statement the detention of ten officials who work in SDF institutions in Qamishli and Hasakah on charges involving bribery, forgery and theft.

Last week, the SDF arrested also 10 other people on the same charges.

It is noteworthy that the SDF launched a campaign against corruption within its institutions in northeastern Syria.