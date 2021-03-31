SDF arrests ISIS militants in the southern countryside of Hasakah

Shafaq News / The media center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northeastern Syria announced, on Wednesday, that the Anti-Terror Units had arrested three ISIS members in the Dashisha, the southern countryside of Hasakah. According to the Media Center, the detainees, from the countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, named Othman Eid Al-Ahmad (Abu Taym), Abdullah Ahmad Al-Khalaf (Abu Najm) and Shaher Hassan Al-Khalaf (Abu Hamza). The terrorists were having weapons and ammunition when they were detained. Earlier today, The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in Northeastern Syria apprehended a Sharia judge of ISIS. A press release of the Asayish said, "Abu Muhammad al-Jamili, born in the Iraqi Al-Anbar Governorate, 1959, worked with al-Qaeda in Iraq before joining ISIS as a Sharia Emir (Prince) and a Mufti.” It’s noteworthy that Asayish launched a campaign with the participation of 5,000 members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to eliminate all ISIS strongholds from Al-Hol the camp.

