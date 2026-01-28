Putin receives Al-Sharaa, supports Syria’s unity

Shafaq News- Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reaffirmed Moscow’s support for Syria’s territorial unity and pledged readiness to contribute to the country’s reconstruction.

During talks with Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Moscow, Putin said Russia is working to develop relations with Syria across multiple sectors, describing bilateral ties as deeply rooted and steadily expanding.

“We support your efforts to preserve Syria’s unity,” Putin told Al-Sharaa, adding that Russia and Syria have made notable progress in economic cooperation and should work to maintain and expand those gains.

Al-Sharaa said Syria plays an important role in promoting regional stability, thanking Putin for “Russia’s support in stabilizing Syria and the wider region.” He also expressed hope that Russian backing for Syria’s unity would continue.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to provide details about the Russian military presence in Syria and referred questions to the Russian Defense Ministry, while noting that the matter is likely to be discussed during the talks between Putin and Al-Sharaa.

Earlier in October, Al-Sharaa marked his first visit to Moscow since assuming power following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. He affirmed that Syria was seeking to redefine the nature of its relationship with Russia, while maintaining respect for all previous agreements signed between the two governments. “We are working to restore and strengthen Syrian-Russian relations,” he stated. “There are good ties between our countries, and we want to introduce the world to the new Syria.”