Pope Francis renews condemnation of Israeli airstrikes, calls for international examination

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Pope Francis renewed his condemnation of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, following a public rebuke from an Israeli minister regarding the Pope's call for the international community to consider whether the military assault constitutes genocide against Palestinians.

In his annual Christmas address to Catholic cardinals, the Pope appeared to reference the Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 25 Palestinians in Gaza on Friday.

"Yesterday, children were bombed... This is brutality. This is not war. I wanted to say this because it touches the heart," the Pope stated.

As the leader of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church, the Pope typically avoids taking sides in conflicts. However, he has recently become more outspoken about the Israeli war in Gaza.

In excerpts from a book published last December, the Pope mentioned that some international experts have suggested that "what is happening in Gaza bears the characteristics of genocide."

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli sharply criticized these comments in an unusual open letter published by the Italian newspaper Il Foglio on Friday. Chikli stated that "the Pope's remarks amounted to trivializing the term genocide."

Israeli officials were unavailable for comment on Saturday due to the Sabbath, and the Israeli military has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The war erupted when Hamas-led militants attacked towns in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

On the other hand, Gaza authorities reported that Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed over 46,000 people, mostly civilians, and caused nearly the entire population to be displaced, destroying much of the territory.