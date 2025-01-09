Pope Francis condemns humanitarian crisis in Gaza as "disgraceful"

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Pope Francis described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "disgraceful", calling the plight of children there a "humanitarian catastrophe."

In his annual address to diplomats, the Pope stated, "Children freezing to death due to the destruction of hospitals or the bombing of power grids is unacceptable."

Pope Francis also condemned the bombing of civilians in any form, urging for an end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Last month, Pope Francis commented on the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, calling them "not a war but an act of brutality." He noted that the international community is now considering whether the attacks on Gaza constitute genocide against the Palestinians.

Since the Israeli war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, the Israeli army's actions resulted in the deaths of over 46,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, and more than 109,000 injuries.