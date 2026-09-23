Shafaq News- New York

Iran remains ready for dialogue but will not accept pressure, President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday as the US delegation walked out during his address.

“We are ready for dialogue, but the [Americans] should know that we will not accept the language of force,” Pezeshkian remarked, maintaining that Iran had never initiated a war. “War was imposed on us, but we proved that we are not afraid of war when defending ourselves and do not avoid negotiations for peace.”

He presented Iran’s military capabilities as a deterrent against attacks on its cities, insisting that Tehran would not seek permission from other governments to defend itself. He also accused the US and Israel of arming Tehran’s opponents over the past seven months, framing Iran’s actions as defensive rather than expansionist.

Pezeshkian accused Israel and Western powers of applying “double standards” on nuclear weapons, inspections, and sanctions, contrasting scrutiny of Tehran with Israel’s status outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“Israel kills, but Iran is sanctioned,” he said, arguing that sanctions primarily harm civilians.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Pezeshkian rejected a situation in which other countries benefit from the waterway while Iran faces restrictions on access and navigation, pointing to weapons, explosives, and missiles passing through the strait for use in regional conflicts.

The Iranian president advocated a regional “partnership for security,” arguing that instability cannot be confined within national borders and rejecting the view of neighboring countries as competitors. “We want our neighbors strong.”

Urging regional countries to resolve disputes among themselves, Pezeshkian cautioned against outside involvement that could fuel conflict. He closed by advocating an international order based on equality, justice, and common security. “Iran extends its hand of cooperation to the world. Either we build security together, or we endure insecurity together.”

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