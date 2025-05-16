Israel strikes Yemeni ports

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes targeted Yemen’s al-Salif and Hodeidah ports on Friday, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV.

The strikes mark Israel’s eighth on Yemeni territory since October 2023, and the third since fighting resumed in Gaza in March.

A security official quoted by Israel’s public broadcaster stated the operation aimed to “harm the Houthi (Ansarallah) economy,” with Channel 13 reporting the timing was intentionally delayed until after US President Donald Trump’s Middle East visit.

Al-Salif and Hodeidah serve as critical commercial gateways for Houthi-controlled areas, handling fuel, food, and essential imports. Their disruption risks compounding an already fragile humanitarian situation in western Yemen.

The attack follows a May 6 ceasefire deal between the Houthis and the United States, brokered by Oman, under which US-led strikes were paused in exchange for reduced Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

However, Houthi officials clarified that the agreement does not apply to Israel, and the group pledged to maintain its military campaign in solidarity with Gaza.

Escalating confrontations have disrupted maritime traffic through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Red Sea, key corridors for global trade. The UN Security Council has warned of growing risks to commercial shipping, while major international carriers continue rerouting vessels to avoid the conflict zone.