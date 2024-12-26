Israeli strikes hit Sanaa Airport during Houthi Leader's speech

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes targeted several locations in Yemen on Thursday, including Sanaa International Airport and sites in Hodeidah, according to the Al-Masirah TV channel.

The Houthi-affiliated channel also claimed that Israel carried out two airstrikes on the Haziz Central Power Station in Sanaa’s Sanhan district, describing the attacks as a "Zionist crime against the Yemeni people."

Initial reports did not provide details on the scale of the strikes or potential casualties. Israel has not commented on the attacks.

The strikes coincided with a televised speech by Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, who accused Israel and the United States of attempting to dominate the Islamic world through division and suppression.

During the address, al-Houthi reiterated the group’s commitment to supporting Palestine and resisting Israeli actions.

In his speech, al-Houthi criticized Israel’s alleged actions across the region, claiming that its forces had committed over 180 violations in Lebanon, including killings, home demolitions, and the destruction of farmland.

He also accused Israel of expanding its control in Syria, stating that it now dominates 95% of Quneitra province and is encroaching into southern Damascus and Daraa.

Al-Houthi praised Palestinian fighters for their "heroic resistance," pointing out that “hypersonic missiles had disrupted Israeli defenses and caused strategic setbacks for both Israel and the United States.”

"If the Zionist enemy thinks its crimes will deter Yemen from supporting Gaza, it is delusional," al-Houthi said.