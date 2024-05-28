Israel concerned over potential UN blacklist inclusion

Shafaq News / Israel expressed its concerns on Tuesday about the possibility of being added to the United Nations' "blacklist."

"Israel's National Security Council is engaged in intensive discussions to prevent the UN from listing Israel," reported Channel 13.

Israeli officials, as reported by Sky News Arabia, believe that UN Secretary-General António Guterres may decide to include Israel on the "list of countries that kill children." They anticipate a decision from the UN against Israel "within days."

Health authorities in Gaza report that nearly eight months of intense Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of over 36,000 people, more than a third of whom are children.

Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza has significantly damaged its international image and has brought unprecedented confrontations with the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.