Iraqi PM Al-Sudani underscores foreign policy priorities, Condemns Israeli threats

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani condemned recent threats against Iraq by Israel, describing them as unfounded provocations that expose hostile intentions.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' centenary, Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to foreign policies aligned with national interests while urging international forums to counter Israeli escalation efforts.

“Iraq has consistently called for intensified efforts to end the conflicts in Palestine and Lebanon, protect civilians, and prevent the expansion of war,” Al-Sudani said.

The prime minister condemned recent threats directed at Iraq, describing them as part of broader hostile actions.

“The Zionist entity has threatened Iraq under baseless pretexts, exposing its hostile intentions. This necessitates our firm emphasis on preventing Iraq from being used as a platform for any attack,” he stated.

Al-Sudani said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been directed to raise these concerns at international forums to counter potential escalation efforts.

Referring to recent decisions of the International Court of Justice, Al-Sudani welcomed actions taken against Israeli top officials.

“The International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants against the Israeli Prime Minister and former Defense Minister highlight the regime’s criminal and aggressive behavior.”

The prime minister also urged Iraqi diplomats to actively defend Iraq’s interests and articulate its policies on the global stage. “Iraqi diplomatic missions are urged to play an active role in presenting Iraq’s principled positions while safeguarding national interests,” Al-Sudani said.