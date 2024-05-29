Israeli Knesset holds 1st reading on bill designating UNRWA as "terrorist organization"

Shafaq News / The Israeli Knesset, on Wednesday, conducted the first reading of a bill that classifies the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a "terrorist organization".

Introduced by Avigdor Lieberman's party, Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home), the bill garnered support from 42 Knesset members with opposition from six.

The proposed "Counter-Terrorism Law" would apply to UNRWA, calling for the cessation of all communications and relations between Israel and its citizens with UNRWA, and the closure of the agency's offices in Israel. "The bill would also subject the UN agency to sanctions under laws targeting terrorist organizations," according to RT Arabic.

Israel alleged that UNRWA employees participated in "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation on October 7, 2023. Following these claims, several countries initially cut their funding to UNRWA but later resumed support.

An independent review of UNRWA's performance concluded that there is "no alternative" to the agency's role in Palestinian humanitarian and economic development.

The review emphasized that Israel provided no evidence linking UNRWA staff to Hamas or other Gaza resistance factions. Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the report, claiming it lacked a "real and comprehensive examination."

The review was led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, commissioned by the United Nations and involving three research institutes.

It confirmed that UNRWA regularly provided Israel with lists of its staff for verification purposes, while Israel did not inform UNRWA of any concerns regarding its employees.

The unprecedented "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, resulting in over 1,170 deaths, the majority of whom were civilians, according to official Israeli figures.

In response, Israel, vowing to "eliminate" Hamas, has conducted devastating airstrikes followed by ground operations in Gaza, leading to the deaths of 36,615 people, most of whom are civilians, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.