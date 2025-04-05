Iran rejects claims of IRGC involvement in Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, an Iranian news agency dismissed reports alleging the death of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel in recent US airstrikes targeting Houthi (Ansarallah) forces in Yemen.

Tasnim, a media outlet closely affiliated with the IRGC, rejected the claims as “false news” and described them as part of a broader “psychological warfare” campaign designed to fuel regional tensions. According to the outlet, Iranian officials maintain that the Houthis operate independently in their confrontations with the United States and Israel.

The denial comes in response to statements from Moammar Al-Eryani, Information Minister for Yemen’s internationally recognized government, indicating that a “precise US airstrike” conducted last Tuesday, struck a Houthi installation in southern Al-Hudaydah province.

He also reported that at least 70 individuals were killed in the strike, including senior Houthi commanders and military experts allegedly linked to the IRGC.

Al-Eryani further noted that the recent wave of US airstrikes over the past two weeks had focused on a range of Houthi military sites across several provinces. The White House assessed that the operations were carried out with high accuracy, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Houthi fighters, among them top- and mid-level commanders.

The Houthis began striking US and Israeli interests in October 2023, launching missiles toward Israel and targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea as part of their declared support for Gaza. They halted these operations after a ceasefire agreement in Gaza was reached.

However, following the collapse of that ceasefire in March 2025, the group resumed its attacks, prompting a new round of US strikes in Yemen. Washington continues to emphasize that Iranian support plays a pivotal role in enabling Houthi operations.