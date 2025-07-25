Iran, EU trade proposals on sanctions and nuclear deal

Shafaq News - Tehran

Iran held high-level talks with European officials to discuss sanctions relief and the future of its nuclear program, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi revealed on Friday.

Gharibabadi, who headed the delegation, announced in a post on X that the Iranian team strongly criticized the European position on the recent war with Israel. He also reiterated Tehran’s core positions—particularly on the so-called “snapback mechanism,” which could reimpose sanctions if Iran violates nuclear commitments.

Both sides came to the meeting with specific proposals, and various aspects of the issues were thoroughly examined, Gharibabadi pointed out, adding that further consultations had been agreed.

دکتر تخت روانچی و من گفتگویی جدی، صریح و مفصل با مدیران سیاسی سه کشور اروپایی/اتحادیه اروپا داشتیم. آخرین تحولات مربوط به لغو تحریم‌ها و موضوع هسته‌ای مورد بحث و بررسی قرار گرفت. ضمن انتقاد جدی از مواضع آنها در مورد جنگ تجاوزکارانه اخیر علیه مردم ما، مواضع اصولی خود، از جمله در… — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) July 25, 2025

The talks were held in Istanbul at the Iranian Embassy with European diplomats from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom to resume nuclear consultations.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) called on Iran to restore full cooperation with international inspectors and clarify key aspects of its nuclear program.