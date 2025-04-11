EU to sanction 9 Iranian officials over detentions

Shafaq News/ The European Union will impose sanctions on nine Iranian officials over what it described as state-backed hostage-taking, European diplomats told Reuters on Friday.

The measures, expected to be formally adopted on Monday, will include asset freezes and travel bans targeting individuals accused of detaining foreign and dual nationals under politically motivated charges, primarily related to espionage.

In recent years, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreign citizens—many on security or espionage-related charges. Diplomats say at least 20 European nationals are currently among those detained.

France, which has two citizens currently jailed in Iran under conditions described as "akin to torture," has led the EU initiative. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told lawmakers earlier this week that the bloc would apply additional pressure to secure their release.

"You really have to take action against that policy of just picking people off the streets, throwing them in jail just to get something from some European member states, and that's what we're doing now," Reuters quoted a European diplomat.

The EU's move comes amid a broader hardening of its stance on Tehran, which includes criticism of Iran’s nuclear program and its military cooperation with Russia. France is also preparing to file a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice for violating consular protection rights.